GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - June 2021 has federally been proclaimed as Adult Protection Awareness Month. Mesa County Department of Human Services joins the nation in proclaiming June as Adult Protection Awareness Month and reminds us all of our common responsibility to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all disabled and elderly adults.

The purpose is to help make a difference to prevent elder and disabled abuse and neglect. As well as bring awareness to prevent the exploitation of our at-risk adult population. It’s a really important month for our community to understand that our at-risk adults at times need protection. They are an extremely vulnerable population that can succumb to abuse and neglect.

The Mesa County Department of Human Services is committed to advocating for the rights of our vulnerable populations, while keeping them independent. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are vital members of our families, our society, and our community.

Many of these individuals are dependent on others for their care and are more susceptible to mistreatment. Mesa County Department of Human Services received over 1500 referrals of abuse, neglect and exploitation of our adult population in 2020 alone.

“In a large percentage of cases, abuse, exploitation and neglect are often perpetrated by a person known to the vulnerable adult,” said Candace McGuire, MCDHS Adult Protection Manager. “This vulnerability to mistreatment is largely due to the adult’s inability to provide for his or her own care and protection and their reliance on others to maintain their health, safety, and welfare.”

There are ways to help protect them and one of the first ways to do that is to make a phone call. The 24/7 hotline to call if you or someone you know needs help, or to report abuse is 970-248-2888.

For more information, visit humanservices.mesacounty.us/adult-protection

