Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:17 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured Thursday night near Delta
Thick smoke on Western Slope is due to Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab
Police presence outside Sportsman's Warehouse
Officer involved shooting outside Sportsman’s Warehouse
Driver transported to the hospital after semi-truck collides with pickup truck
Little Bit, who was shot and killed in her yard
Dog shot in her own backyard, police investigating incident
Mesa County Public Health
Health officials concerned by Mesa County’s latest COVID data

Latest News

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial