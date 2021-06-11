Advertisement

Driver transported to the hospital after semi-truck collides with pickup truck

(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital Thursday evening after crashing with a semi-truck near 21 Road and L Road.

Our crew on scene tells us that the pickup truck stopped at a stop sign, and then went to go when the semi-truck collided with it. The semi-truck did not have a stop sign.

The driver of the semi-truck was checked by medical personnel on scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

Our crew tells us that alcohol may have been found in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured Thursday night near Delta
Thick smoke on Western Slope is due to Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab
Police presence outside Sportsman's Warehouse
Officer involved shooting outside Sportsman’s Warehouse
Little Bit, who was shot and killed in her yard
Dog shot in her own backyard, police investigating incident
Mesa County Public Health
Health officials concerned by Mesa County’s latest COVID data

Latest News

Triathlon Series Returns to Highline Lake State Park
Triathlon Series Returns to Highline Lake State Park
Special Olympics State Summer Games
Special Olympics State Summer Games
Out There Vans LLC
Van conversion industry sees huge boom in business since pandemic
Gamilah Unbridled
Gamilah Unbridled, a nonprofit focused on healing with horses
Mesa County Public Health
Health officials concerned by Mesa County’s latest COVID data