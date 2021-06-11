Driver transported to the hospital after semi-truck collides with pickup truck

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital Thursday evening after crashing with a semi-truck near 21 Road and L Road.

Our crew on scene tells us that the pickup truck stopped at a stop sign, and then went to go when the semi-truck collided with it. The semi-truck did not have a stop sign.

The driver of the semi-truck was checked by medical personnel on scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

Our crew tells us that alcohol may have been found in the pickup truck.

