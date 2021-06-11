Family Health West to close The Oaks Assisted Living in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Family Health West has made the decision to close The Oaks Assisted Living in Fruita. The board of directors used certain factors to determine that the time has come for the closure.

Family Health West opened The Oaks Assisted Living facility in the 1980s from a grant by the state of Colorado to help with assisted living through Medicaid in Mesa County. The senior leadership board of directors of Family Health West feels the continued high quality of care that the residents need can be better provided at more modern local facilities.

The closure is primarily due to high costs for repairs and maintenance that are necessary to convert and upgrade the facility to the standards of newer local facilities. As well as keep the campus up and running. The decision to close now is a preventative action before the facility becomes unsafe. The expenses have outpaced their income for a number of years and government reimbursements have fallen far behind the cost of care.

Family Health West is dedicated to working with the families and residents to find suitable arrangements and the current staff has been offered alternate employment within the company, Family Health West.

Family Health West is currently focused on finding local placement with their partners within the Grand Valley for the 50 residents as well as new employment within the company for their 50 staff members.

The official closure date is set for August 1, but that is dependent on finding placement for all their residents and staff well before then.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.