Junior Service League hosts “Putting for Nonprofits”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, the Junior Service League of Grand Junction hosted a fundraising event “Putting for Nonprofits” at the Adobe Creek Golf Course, all in an effort to help fund numerous nonprofits in Mesa County that serve woman, children, and families in need.

The event featured a silent auction, along with 18 holes of golf.

Over the years, JSL has awarded more than $1,100,000 in grants.

“We are a group of involved women committed to working together to improve the community through effective volunteerism and fundraising,” said JSL President Kathy Bennet. “While we are known for our Viva El Vino event, this year, we are switching things up to remain COVID-safe and still raise money for local nonprofits in need. All proceeds from our Putting for Nonprofits fundraising event will go to our grant recipients, which are selected from many worthy applicants across the county. We hope that our friends in the community will join us for what is sure to be a great day of golf.”

The Junior Service League is a nonprofit service organization in Grand Junction, which is committed to promoting education and contributing to improving the community by supporting and promoting health care issues, human services development, children’s issues, and arts and recreation.

To register as an individual player or a foursome, visit //JSLGJj.com/jsl-golf-tournament. For additional information about the Junior Service League of Grand Junction, visit JSLGJ.com.

