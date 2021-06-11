Advertisement

Officer involved shooting outside Sportsman’s Warehouse

Police presence outside Sportsman's Warehouse
Police presence outside Sportsman's Warehouse(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There was a heavy police presence outside Sportsman’s Warehouse for several hours Thursday night, following an officer involved shooting. Dozens of Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office vehicles surrounded the store, which closed immediately after the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 44-year old male had an active no bond warrant out for his arrest. He was approached by officers in the area of Rocket Park on North 26th Street around 6:00 p.m. An altercation ensued, which injured two officers; one was treated at the scene, the other officer was transported to a hospital and was released later in the evening.

The suspect fled that area following the altercation, and was located minutes later in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot, shortly after 6:30. Officers had drawn firearms while approaching the car, and the suspect reportedly reached for a gun as he was stopped. He was then shot by at least one officer. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, the extent of which is currently unknown.

The parking lot at Sportsman’s Warehouse will remain closed as officers continue to investigate. We will provide updates on this situation as more details emerge.

