Gamilah Unbridled, a nonprofit focused on healing with horses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man and his horse are making their way across the country on a 2500 mile journey to promote his nonprofit, Gamilah Unbridled.

Patrick and his horse Gami started their adventure in Northern California in April and are making their way to Lexington, Kentucky for the International Liberty Horse Association Championships in late October. They stop at sponsored events along the way to volunteer, raise awareness and promote his nonprofit, Gamilah Unbridled. The purpose is to heal with horses with the use of liberty and riding bridleless, meaning free of ropes, tools and headgear on the horse’s face. While also promoting this type of riding.

Patrick stressed that in order to build a relationship and develop a connection with your horse, you don’t have to have all the extra tools and headgear. It’s about putting the horses first, building that trust and confidence in each other. That’s where the healing begins. Their motivation is making a difference, one person and one horse at a time.

To track their journey, to donate, or see which nonprofits they are working with, head to https://www.facebook.com/GamilahUnbridled

