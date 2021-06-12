Health officials concerned by Mesa County’s latest COVID data

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - COVID-19 cases are up once again in Mesa County, while the county’s vaccination rate is lower than any other similar-sized county in Colorado. Both pieces of data have continued to worry state and local health officials.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment heavily relies on two data points to track the state’s fight against COVID-19. One is vaccination rate, the other is incidence rate, which shows how quickly the disease is spreading in a certain area. Mesa County has the lowest vaccination rate of any Colorado county with more than 100,000 people, along with the highest incidence rate.

Health officials say that is not a coincidence.

“It’s something that we’ve noticed specifically over the last couple of weeks, and it’s concerning,” explains Heather Roth, CDPHE’s Immunization Branch Director. “I think it does validate just how effective these vaccines are. There’s a very clear correlation between high vaccination rates and low infection rates, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in Mesa County.”

One concern for people who have not gotten the vaccine is how effective it may actually be. Mesa County Public Health says four people who have died from COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, although they believe that number actually shows the vaccine is effective.

“That’s less than 2% of the deaths,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of the health department. “98% of the deaths are with people that have not been vaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated. So yes, it’s possible to die if you’ve been vaccinated, the risk is still there if you have an underlying health condition...but your chances of that, the likelihood is much much less.”

CDPHE says those who remain unvaccinated should continue social distancing and wearing masks at indoor gatherings.

The state will also continue to roll out incentive programs, including a weekly $1 million lottery for vaccinated Coloradans, along with scholarships for eligible teenagers who have received the shot. Winners of the first drawing were announced this week, with Fruita Monument student Brett Cheney selected as one of the first five scholarship winners.

The second million dollar lottery winner was announced on Friday. Stephanie Ward from Littleton became the second person to be rewarded with $1 million for being vaccinated through a drawing organized by the Colorado lottery. There will be three more winners announced over the next month.

