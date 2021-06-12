Van conversion industry sees huge boom in business since pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many businesses were hit hard during the pandemic. But one industry is booming, not only locally, but nationwide. Van conversion has seen a huge increase in business since the start of COVID-19.

Out there Vans LLC does all custom van conversions, big or small. Whether it’s just putting a back seat in their van, or going full out with a bed, cabinetry, air conditioning, bathroom, and kitchen with a working stove. The company gets clients from all over the country. The only requirement is that you purchase the van, and they do the rest.

Van conversion is a great alternative to an RV or camper because they’re smaller and more affordable. Whether you want to live out of it or just use it for camping.

”It allows us to give them not an RV but all the amenities they would possibly want to have a good off-grid base camp on the road,” says co-owner Zach Nichols. All the appliances run off of solar panels on the roof so one can set up from anywhere. It also grabs back up power from the alternator when the van is running.

Van conversion was already a growing, up-and-coming industry ever since the van life movement began on social media 10 years ago. But the pandemic further fueled it as people re-discovered their love for the outdoors. Since COVID-19, people have started recreating outdoors more. Plus, people have been able to work remotely more, leading to the surge in van conversion.

A few years ago the founding couple were inspired by the van life movement and converted a van of their own for personal use. They say it was a great base camp to have on the go or in the mountains to have a comfortable bed and amenities wherever they went. Plus it was easier than having to pitch a tent and set up camp everyday.

Everywhere they went from parking lots to trailheads to campgrounds they were asked where they could get one of their own. Eventually leading to them opening their own business

Out there vans opened in early 2020 and currently works on one van at a time. The turnaround time ranges from 4 weeks to 3 months depending on how extensive the build is and costs approximately $40,000 to $70,000. But they are currently booked out until January of next year.

Out There Vans is also starting a rental line early next year. For people who want to rent a converted van without the commitment of buying one.

To inquire about a van conversion, visit www.outtherevans.com or email build@outtherevans.com

