Mesa County residents encouraged to give blood on world blood donor day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The event serves to raise awareness of the need for blood and blood products and to thank donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. With the nation in short supply after the pandemic it is now more important than ever to give blood. The recent surge in blood usage is due to hospitals performing surgeries, along with patients seeking medical care, that were postponed during the pandemic. The long-term impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve had a year of virtually no high school or college first-time donors, and 41% fewer donors between the ages of 17-24.”

Blood is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures.

“We need blood every minute, every day of the year. It is vital, that we are prepared for any need that arises. We are the primary blood supply for the entire Western Slope, and we serve 21 hospitals. Today, we express our gratitude to our kind and generous donors, who truly give the gift of life,” said Kevin Dryanski, Blood Center Director.

Donation takes as few as 40 minutes, and one donation can save as many as three lives.

To donate on the bloodmobile or at the Pavilion, make an appointment by visiting www.donor.stmarysbloodcenter.org

The Donor Center at 750 Wellington Avenue is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5:30 pm, and Saturday mornings, 8:00 am to noon.

