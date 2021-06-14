Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Fruita

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a residence on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, an adult male reported the shooting in a 911 call after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Responding deputies also made contact with a second adult male involved. That individual has reportedly sustained multiples gunshot wounds and is being treated for them. While the case remains under investigation, there are no outstanding suspects and authorities believe they have identified everyone involved.

