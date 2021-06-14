Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Fruita

An adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds
The reported shooting took place on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita.
The reported shooting took place on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a residence on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, an adult male reported the shooting in a 911 call after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Responding deputies also made contact with a second adult male involved. That individual has reportedly sustained multiples gunshot wounds and is being treated for them. While the case remains under investigation, there are no outstanding suspects and authorities believe they have identified everyone involved.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton.
Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle
A firefighter works to extinguish the flames.
GJFD responds to house fire
Photo captured Thursday night near Delta
Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab continues to grow
Mesa County Public Health
Health officials concerned by Mesa County’s latest COVID data

Latest News

Police respond to unattended death on Watson Island
Photo captured Thursday night near Delta
Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab continues to grow
Out There Vans LLC
Van conversion industry sees huge boom in business since pandemic
Water Safety Tips
Water safety tips
The crash occurred near the Dos Hombres restaurant in Clifton.
Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle