Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers placed 750 flags out for Flag Day

By Taylor Burke
Updated: 13 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers placed flags outside on Monday to commemorate Flag Day.

They serviced neighborhoods in the Redlands area as well as certain businesses. In total about 750 flags were seen throughout these neighborhoods in honor of the holiday.

President Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14th of each year as National Flag Day. This is the 240th year since the Stars and Stripes were adopted.

The Redlands Lion’s Club flag service honors nine patriotic holidays from spring to autumn annually. The cost for residents is a donation of $35 and is used as a fundraising effort so the money goes directly back into the community.

