2nd STEM shooting suspect found guilty of murder

DENVER (KKTV) - The jury has found the second 2019 STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting suspect guilty of two counts of first degree murder and 46 additional counts, including 31 counts of attempted murder. Devon Erickson now faces life in prison without parole.

The defense rested its case last week in the trial of 20-year-old Erickson, one of the two shooters in the STEM shooting that left a high school senior dead and eight others injured. Closings began and ended Monday.

A toxicologist testified Friday that Erickson was such a chronic drug user that he couldn’t understand the events around him. Erickson’s lawyer argued Monday that he was manipulated into participating by Alec McKinney, who was sentenced to life in prison for the crime last year.

Erickson plead not guilty to murder and other charges in the May 2019 shooting that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo lost his life while rushing at the shooters to protect his classmates. His sacrifice is credited for preventing a far greater loss of life in the shooting.

