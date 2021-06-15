Advertisement

Body recovered from Colorado River after likely drowning

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an adult male who was pulled out of the Colorado River on Tuesday near the Blue Heron Boat ramp has died.

The sheriff’s office says that just before noon reports came in of a possible drowning. Witnesses reported seeing a man and his dog swimming in the river near the Blue Heron Boat ramp, then later saw the adult male floating face down.

The Grand Junction Fire Department was able to reach the person and pull him out of the water. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog was found safe and is safe.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the deceased person and determine the cause and manner of death. Once next of kin is notified, the Coroner’s Office will release more information as appropriate.

