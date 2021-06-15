District 51′s annual free book fair June 15th and 16th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 is hosting their annual book fair June 15th and 16th from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Grand Mesa Middle School. The fair features hundreds of books no longer needed for curriculum or school libraries, plus some books from teachers’ collections.

All books are free and attendees are encouraged to bring boxes because they can take as many books as they want.

