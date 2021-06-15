GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friends of Highline Lake State Park is a new nonprofit to fundraise for the state park. It was created in February to raise money to make much needed improvements and repairs to the popular Highline Lake State Park.

“Highline lake has been in existence since 1967 and since then this park has become very very popular,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. “We are seeing record crowds the last couple of years and with that there’s some deterioration and some issues that are taking place around the park.”

Friends of Highline Lake State Park was started because they want to make improvements to keep the park in pristine condition. One example being interpretive signs around the park that are 30 years old. They’re either missing, cracked, or faded, so they’re unreadable due to age.

There are many items on the agenda for improvement for Friends of Highline Lake State Park. But first the nonprofit want to focus on the interpretive signs which were put up in 1992. So they are mostly unreadable due to age.

“Currently what we’re going to be doing, we have several goals, but right now the main one is replacing the interpretive signs here at Highline Lake State Park,” said Friends of Highline Lake State Park Chair Rusty Simmons. “They’ve been in existence since 1992, that’s almost 30 years. They really need to be replaced a lot sooner than that, somewhere in the 10 year range.”

Second, they want to replace the garbage cans with bear proof receptacles to prevent animals getting into the trash. Which will in turn eliminate trash debris blowing around the area due to the high winds, or going into the lake and contaminating it.

This nonprofit was created because this park is funded only through the entrance fees collected, not tax dollars. Which just isn’t enough alone to make these improvements.

“Unfortunately we aren’t tax funded so our funds come directly from user fees and we have not had adequate budgets to replace signage and other things on the park,” said Martinez. “So at times people come out and look at it and it looks like it’s been neglected.”

They said it may lead people to believe that as a community don’t care, when they really do. They just don’t have the budget to make these improvements.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have a nonprofit that can raise funds and help the park in purchasing items that we don’t have the budget for,” said Martinez.

Their mission is to establish community involvement, focus on natural resource stewardship, education, provide Outdoor Recreation impact awareness, enlighten leave no trace concepts, and improve support from public, private and government agencies to impact the betterment of Highline Lake State Park.

“To be able to start this group up to support highline lake state park and introduce that things that need to be introduced to the general public because they haven’t learned or they may not know is exciting for me,” said Simmons.

Friends of Highline Lake State Park is looking for members to join who enjoy coming out to the park. If interested in membership, sponsorship information, or to support the nonprofit in any way, email friendshighlinelake@gmail.com. Membership levels do vary.

To donate, make a check out to Friends of Colorado State Parks and send to Friends of Highline Lake State Park PO Box 3 Fruita, Colorado. 81521 please include our email address:

