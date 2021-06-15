Advertisement

GJFD responds to overnight fire at cabinet shop

(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Overnight on Monday, crews with the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a cabinet shop in the 500 block of 25 Road.

The department says that around 11:15 p.m. they received reports of a fire from a security company who was checking on the building, saying they saw smoke and flames and that the exterior walls of the building were hot.

The first crew on scene entered the structure to investigate, and crews located the fire and pulled down sections of the ceiling to ensure the fire had not spread.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and worked to clear smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire department reports that the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

