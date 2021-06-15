Heat wave hits the Western Slope, 106° temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday was the Grand Valley’s hottest day so far in 2021, with temperatures reaching 102°F in Grand Junction. Health experts say the next few days will pose an even greater risk for heat-related illnesses, along with increased wildfire risk.

Officials are warning everyone to stay hydrated, saying people should look out for signs of heat exhaustion. They assert that everyone should stay inside whenever possible over the next 48 hours. Both the health department and fire department also stress that it’s important to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion quickly, before it could get worse and become a heat stroke.

“It’s really important to plan ahead, make sure you’re taking care of yourself drinking plenty of water,” says Dirk Clingman, Community Outreach Specialist for the Grand Junction Fire Department. “If you suspect a heat caused illness, try to cool that person, move them to a shady place, if they’re fully conscious give them something to drink to help cool their body down. if you just don’t know, feel free to call 911 and we can send someone out to check and make sure they get the aid they need.”

Mesa County Public Health particularly emphasized the need for people who work outside to find air conditioned spaces regularly throughout each day.

“If your work is outdoors, you need to schedule time working outside and taking breaks,” says Stefany Busch, Communications Coordinator for the health department. “Whether that’s shade, going into the air-conditioning, or going into your car and turning on the AC -- listen to your body.”

Here is some more information on how to stay safe, cool, and hydrated throughout this heat wave.

