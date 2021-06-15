Advertisement

Mesa County Commissioners recognize Juneteenth holiday

The commissioners made the proclamation at their meeting on Monday
By Tom Ferguson
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners proclaimed June 19 as the county’s day to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

The group Black Citizens and Friends of Grand Junction will be holding a Juneteenth celebration this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that Union General Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston Bay in Texas and announced that all slaves were free.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol responds to crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle
Police respond to unattended death on Watson Island
The reported shooting took place on the 1800 block of J Road in Fruita.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Fruita
Many who addressed the commissioners and expressed their thoughts on mask and vaccine policies.
Mesa County residents raise concerns to commissioners during Monday’s meeting
Photo captured Thursday night near Delta
Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab continues to grow

Latest News

A heat wave has reached the valley.
Heat wave hits the Western Slope, 106° temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday
Water Safety Tips
Water safety tips
Friends of Highline Lake State Park
Friends of Highline Lake State Park
Tips to brave the heat
Tips to brave the heat
The Wellspring Project
The Wellspring Project