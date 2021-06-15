Mesa County Commissioners recognize Juneteenth holiday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners proclaimed June 19 as the county’s day to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

The group Black Citizens and Friends of Grand Junction will be holding a Juneteenth celebration this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that Union General Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston Bay in Texas and announced that all slaves were free.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.