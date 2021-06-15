Stage I fire restrictions go into effect Wednesday for San Juan National Forest

DURANGO, Colo. (KKCO) - San Juan National Forest Fire Management Staff are implementing Stage I Fire restrictions starting Wednesday.

Officials cite the extreme drought as the reasoning behind the decision and point to the hot, dry weather that is being forecasted.

A press release from the Forest Service states that violating the campfire restrictions will lead to a $500 fine.

Below is a list of restrictions in the Stage I order.

The following are PROHIBITED under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on the San Juan National Forest:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas). $500 fine.

EXCEPT : The use of a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels, or a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least 5′ and a mesh screen spark arrestor.



Smoking . Except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3′ in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. $300 fine.

Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA- or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)- approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator, and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use. $300 fine.

Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator. $300 fine.

Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition. $300. $500 for exploding targets.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.