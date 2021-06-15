Three people arrested following standoff in Clifton

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a standoff situation in the 200 block of 4th Street in Clifton.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a green Camero was reported stolen from a residence in the area of E 1/2 Road and Bookcliff Ave. Several hours later, around 10:45, the stolen vehicle was located at a home in the 200 block of 4th Street.

Deputies saw several individuals approach the car but then ran back inside the residence upon seeing law enforcement. One juvenile surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.

Deputies then made multiple attempts to contact the remaining subjects barricaded inside the residence. The combined Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department SWAT team responded to assist with the situation while a search warrant was obtained.

The sheriff’s office says that residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated as a precaution. Palisade Police Department is also said to have assisted in the incident.

Ultimately, SWAT made entry into the residence, and less-lethal munitions were deployed.

The remaining suspects were then taken into custody.

Ultimately, three people were arrested in the incident, including the juvenile, who is facing motor vehicle theft charges. The MCSO says that the two adults arrested have active warrants for their arrest. Additional charges are pending further investigation. The names of the adults will be released when they are finished being booked in at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.