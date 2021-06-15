GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Wellspring Project, prompted by the drought in our area, launched June 12 as a week-long summer camp for Fruita Middle School students to address water use in the West.

The camp is being held June 12-18, 2021 and it is funded by Arts in Society and Western Colorado Community Foundation.

Students have the opportunity to learn about water and its complexity from stakeholders who have an interest in its protection.

The goal of The Wellspring Project is to blend artistic expression with environmental advocacy. While showing students the importance of water and it’s preservation.

Hosted by the City of Fruita Arts and Culture Board, this summer initiative consists of a rafting trip, educational intensive and an art project.

”The idea is to take a social issue and address it through art,” said City of Fruita arts and culture board member Marian Heesaker. “So we came up with the idea of water use in the west. Which has gotten a lot of attention recently because of our record drought.”

Following an overnight raft trip on the Colorado River, students are currently touring local facilities stretching from the Cameo roller dam, through farms, water treatment facilities, and learn firsthand about protection of endangered fish, mitigation of invasive species along the river, and how water makes it way from the river to their tap.

“We chose middle school because we feel like they’re the ones that are going to experience the effects of good water management down the road,” said Heesaker. “And they don’t often have a seat at the table.”

At the conclusion of the program, the students will have the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned through art, and create a permanent display of that. They will work with a local muralist, Pavia Justinian, to create 2 murals along the riverfront trail in Fruita.

