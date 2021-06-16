Dancers push their limits at Absolute Dance’s Summer Dance Intensive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -At Absolute Dance’s Summer Intensive dance is more than just tights and tutus.

Dancers from around the state came to Grand Junction last week for Absolute Dance’s Summer Intensive to test their capabilities.

Taylor Schimek has been going to the dance intensive since she was 5 years old and she keeps going back because of how much it has helped develop her as a dancer.

“Intensive is a week of kind of putting our bodies to the test to see what we can do. It’s called intensive for a reason,” said Schimek. “You really see a lot of growth during this week. you try a lot of new things, not that we don’t try new things in class, but it’s different teachers than you have every single day so they push us to be like alright, this is what I expect to see and this is what you will do.”

Across the nation, dance has helped evolve dancers dancers both on and off the dance floor. Caitlin Lawson has been a dancer for 9 years. She said part of what she loves about dance is the life lessons it has taught her.

“Everything you learn in dance teaches you teamwork, diligence and respect for everyone else,” said Lawson. There’s a lot of life lessons on top the dance moves.”

For instructors it’s these life lessons that are the most important aspect of being a dancer.

“We’re trying to teach our minis it’s OK to be sad,” said choreographer Adam Parson. “We’re trying to teach our advanced, because they’re so adult, it’s OK to be happy, and they’re starting to understand that they can use their emotions to convey what they’re thinking and how they feel. Not only that, they can actually connect with people in the audience and let them know they’re not alone.”

For those who have been dancing for years it has become more than a hobby. It’s a part of them. A way they can show others who they are.

“I was very shy as a kid...I didn’t like to talk,” said Lawson. “I didn’t want to be the center of attention but dance really brought a fire out of me. That’s what dance did for me so now I hope to do the same for other people.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.