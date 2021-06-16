Glenwood Springs enacts Stage 1 fire restrictions starting Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The City of Glenwood Springs is enacting Stage 1 fire restrictions starting Friday to help reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to use fire safely and adhere to the fire restrictions,” said Mayor Jonathan Godes. “These important restrictions intentionally target ways that help our community reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of high fire danger.”

Stage 1 fire restrictions will be strictly enforced. This means all burn permits are canceled. Also, smoking is only allowed within designated areas, a enclosed vehicle or building, a developed area or in an area free of combustibles.

This also means all explosives are prohibited and industry safe practices need to be followed when welding, grinding, or operating an acetylene or other similar torch with an open flame. Lastly, all powered equipment must have a properly-installed spark arrestor and method for fire extinguishment.

By definition, a “Developed Area” is an area that is groomed, manicured or watered, where grasses, brush and trees are regularly maintained by the landowner. An “Undeveloped Area” is the opposite meaning the lands have been allowed to grow in a natural environment.

In addition to Stage 1 fire restrictions, all personal use of fireworks is prohibited in the City of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County until November.

Fire restriction violations can be reported to law enforcement by calling 9-1-1. Violations can lead to serious consequences including fines and imprisonment.

You can register for emergency alerts at www.GarCo911.com. For more information and for current fire restriction information , visit www.GlenwoodFire.com.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.