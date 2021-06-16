Grand Junction Lions Club donates $25,000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, the Grand Junction Lions Club hosted its Grant Award Ceremony.

Over $25,000 were donated to local causes. Recipients included Mesa Youth Services and Community Food Bank among others. The organization has raised $91,000 in total this year through its annual raffle. According to the Lions Club, members had to adapt to changes in fundraising amidst the pandemic. Despite those challenges, however, the club says they had a successful fundraising year.

According to Grand Junction Lions Club President Shawna Grieger, ”these are organizations that actually weren’t able to raise their own funds during the COVID time period, and so it was great for our club members to actually step up and raise the money during our raffle this year and give back to the community.

In total, twelve organizations in the area will be receiving awards from the Lions Club this year.

