Lower Valley Fire assisting with Pack Creek Fire response

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pack Creek Fire near Moab is continuing to spread, with the fire now covering more than 8,000 acres in Eastern Utah.

It began with a campfire last Wednesday, June 9. Now, after the hottest week on record in a long time, the Pack Creek Fire shows no signs of slowing down.

The Lower Valley Fire District has sent personnel to the area to assist with the Moab Fire Department’s response. Lower Valley Fire Chief Frank Cavalier explained why they began sending crews to help with those efforts, saying: “We have a Close relationship with Moab’s fire department, and being that they are a volunteer fire department we are sending people to assist with personnel. They will be there the duration of the fire…we are helping out as much as possible with additional resources.”

As of Tuesday, the fire is 16 percent contained. However, that does not mean it is done spreading. The city of Glenwood Springs also announced Tuesday night that fire restrictions will begin effective midnight on Friday, joining several other agencies in fire restrictions throughout Western Colorado.

