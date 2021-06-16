Police searching for at-fault driver involved in two car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is searching for a man who fled the scene of an accident Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when two cars were traveling southbound on 7th Street when one slowed to drive over the train tracks, and the other rammed into the back of it, propelling the car into the tracks.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the initial car fled the scene. We’re told the GJPD knows the driver’s identity, and are actively searching for the subject.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

