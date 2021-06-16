Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Minky’

By Erin Crooks
Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet Minky! She is about 7.5 years-old, and she’s a spayed, domestic medium hair. Minky loves to cuddle and she does well with people and other cats. She does like to do her own thing every now and then, so an owner that respects this would be best. Minky is afraid of heights so she doesn’t like to be picked up. She would do best in a home with other cats and mellow dogs.

Minky is available for adoption at the shelter.

