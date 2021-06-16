Mesa County, along with several other Western Slope counties, choose to enact Stage I fire restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Bureau of Land Management, and fire chiefs from around Mesa County announced on Wednesday that starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, the county will be placed under Stage I fire restrictions (this applies to all BLM land in the county as well).

Several counties and agencies across the Western Slope have chosen to implement Stage I fire restrictions as fire danger has reached critical levels due to a severe drought and record heat.

“We are starting off fire season worse off than last year. The stage is set for a potentially longer duration and more hazardous fire season,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf. “This year more than ever, we need the community’s help to prevent fires. Together we can significantly reduce human-caused fires by being proactive and cautious with activities that could ignite a wildfire.”

According to MCSO, the restrictions entail the following:

- Personal use of fireworks

- Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

- Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

- Use of explosive targets

- Smoking outside near combustible materials

The Bureau of Land Management also announced restrictions for all public lands administered by the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Offices within the boundaries of Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, portions of Gunnison County, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. This area includes the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument, Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, and the Uncompahgre Field Office side of Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.

The guidelines dictated by these restrictions are shown below.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure – fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or in a barren area free of vegetation

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

The restrictions will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on June 17 and will be in place until further notice.

Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. In addition, those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel, and Summit counties all have fire restrictions in place.

