Sidewalk project near Rocky Mountain Elementary is underway

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, June 14, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved a 50/50 grant for the Rocky Mountain Elementary School Sidewalk project to help address pedestrian connectivity to the school.

The project will create a safer route by eliminating safety and mobility issues due to the lack of sidewalk along D 1/4 Road, between 32 Road and 32 1/2 Road, for students traveling to Rocky Mountain Elementary.

The project will provide an 8-foot wide sidewalk, an ADA ramp, and pedestrian signal improvements at the intersection of D ½ Road and 32 ½ Road adjacent to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.