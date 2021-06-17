GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run

Montrose, Colo. (KKCO) - The manager of the A&W in Montrose set up a GoFundMe page for four of his employees whos cars were totaled when a speeding van crossed the center lane and jumped the curb hitting parked cars in the lot.

None of the parked vehicles were occupied at the time of collision. The van’s driver left the scene the scene on foot but police have released a photo from surveillance cameras.

All four parked vehicles were totaled. The funds will go to cover the deductibles and loss of value in replacing the vehicles. https://gofund.me/3a51e776

