Advertisement

Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high

The city’s record high is 106 degrees Fahrenheit
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The heat wave continues on the Western Slope.

According to the National Weather Service, the all-time record high in Grand Junction is 106 degrees Fahrenheit. The highs have been hovering just under that number for the past several days. Weather experts say a few factors in the sky have actually been helping to keep the temperatures lower than what they might have been otherwise on Wednesday. For example, the smoke and clouds that have been in the sky have made a slight impact. However, other factors are making it exceedingly hot.

According to Brianna Bealo, NWS Meteorologist, ”as far as the general conditions, basically there’s a great big dome of high pressure that’s been sitting over us for the last several days, and it’s a very strong high pressure and it hasn’t been moving. And with high pressure you don’t get a lot of clouds or precipitation, so the sun’s just beating down.”

The Weather Service also stressed that the lack of moisture from the drought has made the environment drier and therefore more quick to heat up.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested following standoff in Clifton
Man who was recovered from Colorado River on Tuesday identified
Many who addressed the commissioners and expressed their thoughts on mask and vaccine policies.
Mesa County residents raise concerns to commissioners during Monday’s meeting
GJFD responds to overnight fire at cabinet shop
Police searching for at-fault driver involved in two car crash

Latest News

Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30
School District 51
Salary increases approved as part of D51 budget for 2021-22
Mobile vaccine bus at Horizon Drive
Mobile vaccine bus returns with new Grand Junction locations
Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub