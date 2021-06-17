Advertisement

Salary increases approved as part of D51 budget for 2021-22

School District 51
School District 51(KKCO)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday night, the District 51 school board officially adopted their budget for the 2021-22 school year. It includes an average salary increase of 10 percent for covered employees, which includes certified teachers, psychologists, and anyone with an MBA. Other non-covered employees will receive an average salary increase of 8 percent.

“We all worry about retaining high-quality educators in our system, and pulling in the highest quality educators we can in our hiring process,” says Tim Couch, President of the Mesa Valley Education Association. The MVEA negotiated that salary increase with D51’s school board. “Raising our salaries so that they are competitive with like districts, and closer to the state average, is important to all of us.”

D51 says the budget is based on projected enrollment, which has dropped in both the 2020-21 school year and now this upcoming school year. There was also a reduction in the school district’s FTEs, or full-time equivalents, as a result of lower enrollment rates. That reduction also factored into the budget agreement.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested following standoff in Clifton
Man who was recovered from Colorado River on Tuesday identified
Many who addressed the commissioners and expressed their thoughts on mask and vaccine policies.
Mesa County residents raise concerns to commissioners during Monday’s meeting
GJFD responds to overnight fire at cabinet shop
Police searching for at-fault driver involved in two car crash

Latest News

The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30
Mobile vaccine bus at Horizon Drive
Mobile vaccine bus returns with new Grand Junction locations
Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub