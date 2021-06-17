Advertisement

High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the city of Philadelphia violated the Constitution by limiting its relationship with a Catholic foster care agency over the group’s refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.

The justices came down unanimously against Philadelphia and for Catholic Social Services.

“The refusal of Philadelphia to contract with CSS for the provision of foster care services unless it agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents cannot survive strict scrutiny, and violates the First Amendment,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Catholic Social Services is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The agency has said that its Catholic beliefs prevent it from certifying same-sex couples as foster parents.

Philadelphia learned in 2018 from a newspaper reporter that the agency would not work with same-sex couples. The city has said it requires that the two dozen-plus foster care agencies it works with not to discriminate as part of their contracts. The city asked the Catholic agency to change its policy, but the group declined. As a result, Philadelphia stopped referring additional children to the agency.

Catholic Social Services sued, but lower courts sided with Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for at-fault driver involved in two car crash
Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub
Mesa County, along with several other Western Slope counties, choose to enact Stage I fire restrictions
Three people arrested following standoff in Clifton
Man who was recovered from Colorado River on Tuesday identified

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Photo captured near Delta. Smoke from the Pack Creek Fire has caused many beautiful sunsets...
Crews achieve 30% containment on Pack Creek Fire
Stage I fire restrictions in place for most of Western Slope
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor asks public to donate to border wall funding