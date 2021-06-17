US Open to air on NBC Thursday and Friday: No KKCO 5 or 6 p.m. shows
Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to coverage of the U.S. Open, several broadcasts on KKCO will be affected in the coming days.
Below are the listed changes:
- There will be no 5 or 6 p.m. newscasts Thursday or Friday
- NBC Nightly News will be moved to 4:30 p.m.
- Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will move to 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday
- Jeopardy (repeat) will move to overnight at 3:30 AM on Saturday
