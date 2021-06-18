Advertisement

Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong

(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office posted Friday afternoon that they were en route to Ophir Pass due to a reported blockage.

An hour later, they tweeted a post that can give all Coloradans a chuckle.

Ophir Pass is located smack in the middle of the San Juan Mountains and connects the small mountain town of Ophir to Highway 550 near Silverton.

