Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office posted Friday afternoon that they were en route to Ophir Pass due to a reported blockage.

An hour later, they tweeted a post that can give all Coloradans a chuckle.

Ophir Pass is CLOSED due to a delivery truck that is stuck and completely blocking traffic. Tow services in route. Unknown length of closure, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/o5uCDjuRHe — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 18, 2021

Ophir Pass is located smack in the middle of the San Juan Mountains and connects the small mountain town of Ophir to Highway 550 near Silverton.

