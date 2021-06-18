Advertisement

Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included

Source - Pixabay
Source - Pixabay(Source - Pixabay)
By Calvin Corey
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in effect in Mesa County, which includes all BLM land in the county.

The only part of Mesa County that the restrictions do not cover is the forest land on the Grand Mesa. You can view a precise map of the restrictions in the county here.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office released the following guidelines under the Stage 1 restrictions.

- Personal use of fireworks

- Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

- Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

- Use of explosive targets

- Smoking outside near combustible materials

(MCSO)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction temperatures hovering just below all-time record high
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run
Arrest made in connection to assault at Grand Junction nightclub
Renters and borrowers may have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. Their grace...
Federal eviction, foreclosure moratorium set to end after June 30

Latest News

KKCO programming changes due to sporting events
Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for most of Western Slope
CSP 4A Fruita The Heat Is On
The Heat Is On Summer Blitz DUI Enforcement period
VA SCOUTS
VA Western Colorado implements SCOUTS program