Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in effect in Mesa County, which includes all BLM land in the county.

The only part of Mesa County that the restrictions do not cover is the forest land on the Grand Mesa. You can view a precise map of the restrictions in the county here.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office released the following guidelines under the Stage 1 restrictions.

- Personal use of fireworks

- Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

- Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

- Use of explosive targets

- Smoking outside near combustible materials

(MCSO)

