VA Western Colorado implements SCOUTS program

VA SCOUTS
VA SCOUTS(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - VA Western Colorado recently implemented the Supporting Community Outpatient Urgent Care & Telehealth Services or SCOUTS program. It is one of ten pilot sites to implement the SCOUTS program.

Typically, Emergency Department visits have no follow up post visit, which sometimes leads to readmit into the ER within 72 hours. The SCOUTS program addresses the gap by sending an Intermittent Care Tech to the Veterans homes within 1 to 3 days to reevaluate the Veteran and address any urgent needs.

The program allows VA providers to extend their care beyond the walls of the hospital by having an ICT do home visits to assess and address acute needs until a longer-term plan can be enacted.

This program will really benefit veterans in rural areas because of the hurdle of transportation as well as mobility issues for follow up care.

It compliments the VA’s geriatric veteran program which is for high-risk veterans 65 and older. Which will allow the technicians to do screening and home safety evaluations while they’re at the home.

“This is a way that we can go out there and see them, especially after visiting the emergency room, to make sure that they are getting the care and make sure everything is going okay after being discharged from the ER,” said Intermittent Care Technician Brian Porter.

The program also features a telehealth component. While the technician is at the veteran’s home, the patient can have a virtual live visit with a doctor in the emergency room during the visit to discuss any concerns.

