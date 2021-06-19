Advertisement

Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82

The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Multiple small fires have broken out at various locations along the I-70 corridor and near Highway 82 in Western Colorado according to the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM posted on Facebook that the largest of the fires in that area is the Smith Gulch Fire, located just northeast of Debeque. The causes of the fires will be determined upon investigation. According to the BLM, lightning in the area could have played a factor, but that has not been officially determined yet. The Upper Colorado River Fire Management Team along with other local agencies responded. The BLM posted that aircraft, engines, and crews are making progress in their efforts.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong
Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River
Gov. Polis announces third winner of $1 million Comeback Cash drawing
Suspect in hit and run
GoFundMe set up for four Montrose restaurant workers effected by hit and run
Source - Pixabay
Fire restrictions in effect in Mesa County, map included

Latest News

Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River
Juneteenth preview
Juneteenth declared a national holiday
Gov. Polis announces third winner of $1 million Comeback Cash drawing
Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong