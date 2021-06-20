GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the 6th annual ‘Take Part in Art’ event at Lincoln Park hosted by Grand Junction Commission of Arts and Culture.

Many local creative nonprofit organizations, guilds, clubs, and societies were there from around the Grand Valley to showcase and provide information about why art is so important to our culture. And demonstrate why connecting through art is so important. Some of the groups even held live performances and demonstrations.

The entertainment program included a performance from the Centennial Band and Clarinet Choir, Poetry readings by the Western CO Writers Forum, music from the Grand Mesa A Capella Chorus, and dance performances by Absolute Dance & Performing Arts.

“Art brings people together, art is life, and it is a big part of this community in the Grand Junction area and the Grand Valley,” said Grand Junction Parks & Rec Coordinator Lorie Gregor. “We have an amazing group of organizations and artists that people need to know about. You may be creative and you don’t even know it.”

The purpose of the event is to nurture the creative side of people and make sure that our community connects with local cultural nonprofit organizations. Also as a networking opportunity for people to learn about the different groups and have the opportunity to get involved.

