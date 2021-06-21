Advertisement

Highline Lake State Park boating area and day use parking reaching capacity

Highline Lake Parking
Highline Lake Parking(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The combination of the beginning of summer and COVID restrictions relaxing is getting a lot of people outside recreating. One of the most popular outdoor recreation spots in Mesa County is Highline Lake.

The day use and boating areas of Highline Lake have been hitting capacity very quickly for the past 3 weekends. Sunday, the boating capacity was hit at 9 a.m. and everyone who arrived after that had a minimum of a 3-4 hour wait. Capacity for parking for the day use area was hit at 11am Sunday.

After they reach capacity, Highline Lake has to close the park and turn people away. After capacity is hit and the park is closed, cars even park on the side of the road outside of the barricade in hopes that they might get let in.

”Highline Lake has a new capacity plan,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. “When we hit capacity we are now closing the park to the public. We’re barricading the road as you come in and those barricades are going up for a minimum of an hour, possibly 2. After an hour we will reevaluate how many spots we have open. It is extremely busy. We are a high use park and people need to understand if you’re coming out please plan ahead, get here early, carpool, and think of other alternatives.”

Highline is considering implementing a reservation system for next year if they see this continue.

