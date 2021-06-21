Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
The accident happened near the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.
Authorities respond to car accident on North Ave.
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief
WWII B-25 flies to Grand Junction
Airbase Arizona Flying Museum brings their most iconic WWII warplane to Grand Junction
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill