Stage 1 fire restrictions beginning in Montrose County

Stage one fire restrictions
Stage one fire restrictions(Pixabay)
By Goldene Brown
Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Unincorporated area of Montrose County is entering Stage 1 fire restrictions starting June 21.

The restrictions don’t apply to the City of Montrose, Town of Olathe, Town of Naturita, and Town of Nucla.

Officials say the high temperatures, worsening dry conditions, and the planning level of wildfire resources was the deciding factor for the restrictions.

Under stage one fire restrictions, agricultural burning is not allowed. You can’t smoke cigarettes outdoors unless inside a vehicle. Campfires are only allowed in a pre-approved campground or state park. And, the use of fireworks is not allowed.

