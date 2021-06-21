Advertisement

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein,File)
By Associated Press and Steve McMorran
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand’s weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.

She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women’s heavyweight division.

Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 closed between Highway 64 and I-70 due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
The accident happened near the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo.
Authorities respond to car accident on North Ave.
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82
Ute Water rate increase
Ute Water to pump from the Colorado River
Delivery truck’s attempt to go over 4x4 mountain pass goes horribly wrong

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage