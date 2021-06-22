Advertisement

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Car crashes through plumber’s office on Highway 50 in Grand Junction
This photo was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire breaks out 12 miles south of Eagle, Colo.
Highline Lake Parking
Highline Lake State Park boating area and day use parking reaching capacity
The Bureau of Land Management posted this photo on the agency's BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page.
Multiple fires burning along I-70 corridor, near Highway 82

Latest News

Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Tornado survivors share their experience
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Police: Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover