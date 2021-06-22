Fallen Arvada police officer identified as Officer Gordon Beesley

DENVER (AP) - A police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was a school resource officer known for developing relationships with students.

The officer has been identified as Officer Gordon Beesley.

Police have not explained what started the shootout on Monday that also killed a suspect and a man they described as a Samaritan near a library in downtown Arvada.

The area is home to popular shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses about 7 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

Authorities are expected to disclose more information Tuesday afternoon.

They have not identified the other two people who died.

