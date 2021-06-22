Update on fires burning on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighters across western Colorado continue their work on several fires burning.

The Oil Springs Fire, which is burning about 20 miles south of Rangely, continues to grow. As of Monday night, it has burned 7,183 acres and remains at 0% contained. According to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, one out building has been lost to the blaze. Multiple agencies have been called in to help protect structures. Highway 139 remains closed. Evacuations remain in effect for the following areas: County Road 116, County Road 27, County Road 28, County Road 120, County Road 26A, County Road 103 and County Road 128. Evacuations are expected to remain in place through Tuesday night.

The Brush Creek Fire is expected to be contained on Tuesday. It has been burning near Brush Mountain on Douglas Pass. At last report, it was about 10 acres, but was putting up a lot of smoke. According to the BLM, two engine crews and three modules are working to contain the fire.

The West Fire is burning in the northwest corner of Moffat County. It has burned 2,403 acres so far. According to the BLM, there are 100 firefighters working on this fire, including several crews, engines and a helicopter.

The Willow Creek Fire is burning near Baxter Pass. As of Monday night, it was estimated to be about 20 acres in size. The fire is burning in pinyon and juniper. Several crews, including BLM smoke jumpers and a heavy air tanker have been working to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to work on the Sylvan Fire 12 miles south of Eagle. According to the Forest Service, the fire made a push to the south Monday afternoon and evening and put up quite a bit of smoke. The fire has grown to 2,630 acres and there is no estimate on when the fire will be contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, crews suspect lightning is to blame. The Forest Service says about 75 people are working on the fire, including a light and heavy helicopter. We’re told air tankers are available as needed.

