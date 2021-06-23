Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is an investigation underway after a shooting at a local home sent one person to the hospital.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 2700 block of Lynwood Street in Orchard Mesa just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who was hurt. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was found at the scene and detained.
Witnesses told deputies there was an argument between a man and woman prior to the gunshots.
Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.
