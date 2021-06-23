Advertisement

Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home

First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.
First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.(David Jones)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is an investigation underway after a shooting at a local home sent one person to the hospital.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 2700 block of Lynwood Street in Orchard Mesa just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who was hurt. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was found at the scene and detained.

Witnesses told deputies there was an argument between a man and woman prior to the gunshots.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

