Palisade peach farmers harvest first crop of the season

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - Peach farmers in Palisade are selling their first crop of the season.

Dennis Clark of Clark Family Orchards expects local farmers to get through the season in fair shape. Some are concerned about the drought, but Clark said a larger snow-pack this winter would help that situation. According to Clark, fires can also affect the peach crop. However, there have not been any issues so far there either.

Clark explained that, “We picked our first peach of the season. And we should continue to have fruit in our stand and many of the local stands from this point on this year.”

Clark encourages the public so support Mesa County growers and buy local.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.