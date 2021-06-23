Advertisement

Wildland Firefighters Deploy for the First Time This Year

Photo courtesy of the Grand Junction Fire Department
Photo courtesy of the Grand Junction Fire Department (KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -After making wildland fire resources available for deployment yesterday, the Grand Junction Fire Department sent a team of wildland firefighters and firefighting engine Brush 6 to the Wild Cow Fire located just south of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, CO.

Engine Boss Josh Evans, Engineer Maple Taylor, Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Sparks, and Firefighter Jonathan Badger could be gone for up to two weeks helping fight the blaze. The Department is honored to be able to send a crew to help and is looking forward to the knowledge and skills they will bring back to Grand Junction. This deployment also marks the first of its kind this year for the Department. GJFD has three brush trucks in total, to make sure that these resources are available locally as well as for national and statewide deployments.

The Wild Cow fire is currently estimated at 248 acres with high fire activity and will be managed in this initial stage by BLM Upper Colorado River Type 3 Incident Management Team. 

